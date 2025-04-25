Left Menu

High Court Grants Interim Relief to Comedian Kunal Kamra Amidst Ongoing Investigation

The Bombay High Court allowed police to continue their investigation against comedian Kunal Kamra over his remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, but prohibited his arrest. Kamra is seeking to quash an FIR over alleged defamatory comments. The court provided interim relief, including protection from arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 11:22 IST
High Court Grants Interim Relief to Comedian Kunal Kamra Amidst Ongoing Investigation
Kunal Kamra
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court on Friday ruled that police may continue their investigation against comedian Kunal Kamra regarding his remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, but affirmed that Kamra shall not be arrested during the process. The case stems from an FIR registered at Khar police station, accusing Kamra of defamatory remarks made during a stand-up act.

A bench composed of Justices Sarang Kotwal and S M Modak agreed to hear Kamra's petition to quash the FIR. As an interim measure, the court barred the arrest of Kamra while the petition is pending. This decision offers significant relief to Kamra, who has expressed concerns about potential coercive action, including arrest and the seizure of his electronic devices.

Having agreed to cooperate with police inquiries via video-conferencing, Kamra remains in Chennai due to death threats he received after the show's remarks. The FIR charges relate to a parody song where Kamra referred to Shinde as 'gaddar' or traitor, a move that led to vandalism of the recording studio by Shinde's party workers, Shiv Sena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025