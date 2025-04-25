Left Menu

Maharashtra's Cultural Celebrations: A Journey of Forts, Rivers, and Politics

The NCP is launching a campaign, 'Gadkille Mati aani Nadyanche Jalkumbh Yatra', from April 28 to celebrate Maharashtra's Foundation Day. The procession will travel through various cultural and historic locations in the Marathwada region. Political tensions rise as comments about flight arrangements for stranded individuals cause controversy.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is set to launch a special campaign beginning April 28 in anticipation of Maharashtra's Foundation Day on May 1, announced party MP Sunil Tatkare on Friday.

The campaign, dubbed 'Gadkille Mati aani Nadyanche Jalkumbh Yatra', will feature processions carrying soil from forts and water from rivers, traversing through the culturally rich Marathwada region.

This initiative comes amid political tensions, with Tatkare criticizing Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske for his remarks on flight arrangements made for residents stranded in Jammu Kashmir following the Pahalgam attack. Tatkare emphasized the roles of leaders like Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde in crisis management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

