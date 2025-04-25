Unity in the Wake of Tragedy: Kashmir's Resilient Spirit

In a strong denunciation of the Pahalgam attack, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the deep sense of unity and outrage in the valley. His comments came during a meeting with key figures from the region's tourism, travel, and trade sectors.

The April 22 attack, which claimed 26 lives, has prompted widespread mourning and condemnation. Abdullah expressed his struggle to console the victims' families, reiterating the valley's collective grief and solidarity.

The stakeholders present unanimously condemned the incident, suggesting proactive measures like establishing quick response teams at tourist hotspots to avert future tragedies. Their collective voice sends a powerful message against fear and division.

(With inputs from agencies.)