Harmony of Legends: Lokmat Sur Jyotsna National Music Awards

The 12th Lokmat Sur Jyotsna National Music Awards honored classical singer Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam and musician Ricky Kej with prestigious awards. The event celebrated India's musical heritage with performances by past awardees. The awards recognize both legendary and emerging talent across musical genres.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-04-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 18:25 IST
The 12th Lokmat Sur Jyotsna National Music Awards bestowed honors on eminent classical and playback singer Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam and three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej. Subramaniam was awarded the Legend Award, while Kej received the Icon Award at the esteemed ceremony held on Friday evening.

Dedicated to India's rich musical lineage, the night featured electrifying performances by the Sur Jyotsna Band, with appearances by previous awardees Mehtab Ali, Hargun Kaur, and more. This event celebrates both distinguished maestros and rising stars, spanning classical, popular, and folk music traditions.

This initiative, commemorating music patron Jyotsna Darda, highlights music's profound impact on society. Kej emphasized that tackling global issues like climate change requires altering mindsets through music, underscoring musicians' pivotal societal role. In earlier editions, the awards have lauded renowned figures like Usha Mangeshkar and Javed Akhtar.

