A Hero's Farewell: Honoring Havildar Jhantu Ali Sheikh

In the village of Tehatta in West Bengal's Nadia district, throngs of mourners filled the narrow lanes on Saturday to pay their last respects to Armyman Havildar Jhantu Ali Sheikh. Sheikh's mortal remains were brought to his hometown after he lost his life in an anti-terror operation in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir.

A wreath-laying ceremony took place at the 166 Military Hospital, where senior Army, CRPF, BSF officials, and local police dignitaries gathered to offer their final respects. The remains, wrapped in the national tricolour, reached Tehatta Patharghata village early Saturday, drawing crowds who lined the streets to bid farewell.

Emotions ran high as Sheikh's family received the coffin. Amina Sheikh, his niece, recounted how multiple bullets struck her uncle. Despite their grief, the family held onto justice, seeking accountability for his death. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences and offered full support, pledging that Sheikh's sacrifice would not be forgotten.

(With inputs from agencies.)