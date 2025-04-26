Tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh: Remembering a Visionary Leader

Jammu and Kashmir's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha honored the memory of Maharaja Hari Singh, the last Dogra ruler, on his death anniversary, highlighting the leader's visionary governance and social reform efforts.

Maharaja Hari Singh's contributions to India, especially in social reforms and inclusive governance, were celebrated. Sinha's tribute emphasized Singh's impact and lasting inspiration.

The Jammu and Kashmir Dharmarth Trust conducted a 'havan' at the Shree Raghunath temple to commemorate the occasion, gathering devotees in a collective prayer for regional peace and harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)