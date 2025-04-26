Left Menu

Tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh: Remembering a Visionary Leader

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and the Jammu and Kashmir Dharmarth Trust paid tribute to Maharaja Hari Singh on his death anniversary, honoring his visionary governance and commitment to social reforms. A symbolic 'havan' at the Shree Raghunath temple marked the occasion, promoting peace and unity in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-04-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 20:59 IST
Tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh: Remembering a Visionary Leader
Maharaja Hari Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha honored the memory of Maharaja Hari Singh, the last Dogra ruler, on his death anniversary, highlighting the leader's visionary governance and social reform efforts.

Maharaja Hari Singh's contributions to India, especially in social reforms and inclusive governance, were celebrated. Sinha's tribute emphasized Singh's impact and lasting inspiration.

The Jammu and Kashmir Dharmarth Trust conducted a 'havan' at the Shree Raghunath temple to commemorate the occasion, gathering devotees in a collective prayer for regional peace and harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

