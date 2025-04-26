Capital Students Join Hands to Revive Yamuna: 'Maa Yamuna Swachhta Abhiyan'
The Delhi government introduces the 'Maa Yamuna Swachhta Abhiyan' in schools to foster awareness about the Yamuna River's importance and inspire a cleanliness movement. Initiated by CM Rekha Gupta, this campaign includes educational activities to cultivate environmentally conscious citizens and address the Yamuna's cleanliness urgently.
Updated: 26-04-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 21:37 IST
In a bid to revive the holy Yamuna River, the Delhi government has unveiled the 'Maa Yamuna Swachhta Abhiyan' across the city's schools.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the campaign's aim to sensitize children about the river's significance while integrating them into the broader cleanliness mission. Activities like essay contests and cultural programs will mark the initiative.
The collaborative effort between the Delhi Jal Board and the Directorate of Education will ensure schools receive necessary resources to support the initiative, with hopes of nurturing ecologically aware future citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
