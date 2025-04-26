Capital Students Join Hands to Revive Yamuna: 'Maa Yamuna Swachhta Abhiyan'

In a bid to revive the holy Yamuna River, the Delhi government has unveiled the 'Maa Yamuna Swachhta Abhiyan' across the city's schools.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the campaign's aim to sensitize children about the river's significance while integrating them into the broader cleanliness mission. Activities like essay contests and cultural programs will mark the initiative.

The collaborative effort between the Delhi Jal Board and the Directorate of Education will ensure schools receive necessary resources to support the initiative, with hopes of nurturing ecologically aware future citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)