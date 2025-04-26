Left Menu

Capital Students Join Hands to Revive Yamuna: 'Maa Yamuna Swachhta Abhiyan'

The Delhi government introduces the 'Maa Yamuna Swachhta Abhiyan' in schools to foster awareness about the Yamuna River's importance and inspire a cleanliness movement. Initiated by CM Rekha Gupta, this campaign includes educational activities to cultivate environmentally conscious citizens and address the Yamuna's cleanliness urgently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 21:37 IST
Capital Students Join Hands to Revive Yamuna: 'Maa Yamuna Swachhta Abhiyan'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to revive the holy Yamuna River, the Delhi government has unveiled the 'Maa Yamuna Swachhta Abhiyan' across the city's schools.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the campaign's aim to sensitize children about the river's significance while integrating them into the broader cleanliness mission. Activities like essay contests and cultural programs will mark the initiative.

The collaborative effort between the Delhi Jal Board and the Directorate of Education will ensure schools receive necessary resources to support the initiative, with hopes of nurturing ecologically aware future citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025