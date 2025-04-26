Left Menu

Smita Thackeray Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Calls for Unified Fight Against Terrorism

Smita Thackeray denounces the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 individuals, emphasizing national unity against terrorism. In response, the Indian government withdrew diplomatic personnel from Pakistan and revoked most visas. Opposition parties support the government's firm stance against the perpetrators to ensure justice and prevent future attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 23:13 IST
Smita Thackeray Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Calls for Unified Fight Against Terrorism
Smita Thackeray (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Social activist and film producer Smita Thackeray has strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that tragically claimed 26 lives. Speaking to ANI, Thackeray expressed deep sorrow for the victims and stressed the importance of national unity in combating terrorism.

"The attack is terrifying and heartbreaking. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Regardless of religion, whether Hindu, Muslim, Christian, or Sikh, we stand united in the fight against terrorism," she stated, expressing optimism that terrorism will soon be eradicated from Kashmir. The attack, which occurred at Baisaran meadow, marked one of the deadliest incidents in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

In the aftermath, the Central government announced severe repercussions for the terrorists responsible and their conspirators. Opposition parties pledged their support for government actions. Measures include holding the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance and closing the Attari Check Post. Additionally, most Pakistani visas were revoked, effective April 27, while India withdrew its Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from Islamabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025