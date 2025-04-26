Smita Thackeray Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Calls for Unified Fight Against Terrorism

Social activist and film producer Smita Thackeray has strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that tragically claimed 26 lives. Speaking to ANI, Thackeray expressed deep sorrow for the victims and stressed the importance of national unity in combating terrorism.

"The attack is terrifying and heartbreaking. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Regardless of religion, whether Hindu, Muslim, Christian, or Sikh, we stand united in the fight against terrorism," she stated, expressing optimism that terrorism will soon be eradicated from Kashmir. The attack, which occurred at Baisaran meadow, marked one of the deadliest incidents in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

In the aftermath, the Central government announced severe repercussions for the terrorists responsible and their conspirators. Opposition parties pledged their support for government actions. Measures include holding the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance and closing the Attari Check Post. Additionally, most Pakistani visas were revoked, effective April 27, while India withdrew its Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from Islamabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)