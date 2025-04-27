Breaking Tradition: Hanumangarhi's Chief Priest to Visit Ram Mandir

In a historic departure from a centuries-old tradition, the chief priest of Hanumangarhi Temple, Mahant Prem Das, will leave the temple for the first time to visit the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on April 30.

Mahant Prem Das, bestowed with the revered title of 'Gaddi Nasheen,' has strictly adhered to the custom of never stepping outside the temple's 52 bigha premises.

Accompanied by a grand procession featuring elephants, camels, and horses, the priest will venture to the Ram Temple for the first indulgence, a significant cultural and religious event for the community.

