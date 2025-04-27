Left Menu

Breaking Tradition: Hanumangarhi's Chief Priest to Visit Ram Mandir

For the first time, Hanumangarhi Temple's chief priest Mahant Prem Das will step outside the temple to visit the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Akshay Tritya. Despite a centuries-old custom barring him from leaving, he will lead a grand procession including elephants, camels, and horses to the Ram Temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 27-04-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 17:00 IST
Breaking Tradition: Hanumangarhi's Chief Priest to Visit Ram Mandir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic departure from a centuries-old tradition, the chief priest of Hanumangarhi Temple, Mahant Prem Das, will leave the temple for the first time to visit the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on April 30.

Mahant Prem Das, bestowed with the revered title of 'Gaddi Nasheen,' has strictly adhered to the custom of never stepping outside the temple's 52 bigha premises.

Accompanied by a grand procession featuring elephants, camels, and horses, the priest will venture to the Ram Temple for the first indulgence, a significant cultural and religious event for the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025