Left Menu

India Blocks Pakistani YouTube Channels Over Misinformation

Indian authorities have blocked 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for allegedly spreading provocative and misleading content against India and its security agencies. This decision, influenced by the Home Ministry, follows a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. A formal protest was also lodged with BBC for its coverage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 10:53 IST
India Blocks Pakistani YouTube Channels Over Misinformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, India has blocked 16 Pakistani YouTube channels accused of propagating inflammatory and misleading content against the nation and its security apparatus. This development comes in the aftermath of an April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which tragically claimed the lives of 26 individuals, predominantly tourists.

The decision to impose the ban was made upon the recommendation of the Ministry of Home Affairs, officials confirmed on Monday. The action reflects heightened sensitivities in the wake of the Pahalgam attack, emphasizing the need for stringent measures against disinformation and communal provocation.

Furthermore, the Indian government has expressed formal disapproval of the BBC for describing terrorists involved in the Pahalgam incident as 'militants' in its reports. This has sparked concerns about media narratives and their impact on public perception. Among the blocked channels are prominent names like Dawn News, SAMAA TV, and Geo News.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025