India Blocks Pakistani YouTube Channels Over Misinformation

In a significant move, India has blocked 16 Pakistani YouTube channels accused of propagating inflammatory and misleading content against the nation and its security apparatus. This development comes in the aftermath of an April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which tragically claimed the lives of 26 individuals, predominantly tourists.

The decision to impose the ban was made upon the recommendation of the Ministry of Home Affairs, officials confirmed on Monday. The action reflects heightened sensitivities in the wake of the Pahalgam attack, emphasizing the need for stringent measures against disinformation and communal provocation.

Furthermore, the Indian government has expressed formal disapproval of the BBC for describing terrorists involved in the Pahalgam incident as 'militants' in its reports. This has sparked concerns about media narratives and their impact on public perception. Among the blocked channels are prominent names like Dawn News, SAMAA TV, and Geo News.

