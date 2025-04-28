Restoration of Riot-Hit Temples Set for Akshaya Tritiya
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari announced that the reconstruction of damaged temples in West Bengal's Murshidabad district will begin on Akshaya Tritiya. Emphasizing the significance of these sites, he declared that no financial aid will be accepted from the state government and highlighted the community's role in the restoration efforts.
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has declared that the restoration of damaged temples in riot-affected Murshidabad district, West Bengal, will begin on Akshaya Tritiya, which falls on April 30 this year.
Adhikari, who serves as the leader of the opposition in the assembly, stressed the importance of performing all rituals during the purification process of these sites, which were allegedly attacked in recent violence.
The BJP, including state president Sukanta Majumdar, has taken a strong stance against accepting any financial support from the Mamata Banerjee government, insisting that Hindus cover the restoration costs themselves, labeling these temples as essential as pilgrimage sites.
