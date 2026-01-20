Left Menu

Bhupesh Baghel Predicts End of BJP's 'Double-Engine' Government in Assam

Veteran Congress leader, Bhupesh Baghel, alleges corruption under Assam's BJP-led government and predicts its downfall. He supports forming an alliance with opposition parties for upcoming elections. He criticizes Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and claims massive wealth from corruption, aiming to expose it before the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:20 IST
Bhupesh Baghel Predicts End of BJP's 'Double-Engine' Government in Assam
Bhupesh Baghel
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel has strongly criticized the BJP-led 'double-engine' government in Assam, predicting its imminent end due to alleged corruption and misconduct under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Baghel, a former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, outlined the Congress party's strategy to collaborate with like-minded opposition parties in the upcoming Assembly elections. He specifically accused Sarma of amassing significant wealth through unscrupulous means, claiming that Sarma's declared assets increased dramatically, raising questions about their origins.

At a recent press conference, Baghel emphasized ongoing discussions with opposition parties to form a coalition. Additionally, senior Congress figures accused the BJP government of authoritarianism and expressed a commitment to unveil its corrupt practices. The Congress party in Assam, led by Gaurav Gogoi, aims to challenge the ruling coalition by addressing perceived divisions within the BJP and its alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Action on Day Four at the Australian Open

Thrilling Action on Day Four at the Australian Open

 Global
2
Judicial Win for Women: J&J's Talc Trials to Proceed

Judicial Win for Women: J&J's Talc Trials to Proceed

 Global
3
Korean Won Anticipated to Strengthen Amidst Global Currency Shifts

Korean Won Anticipated to Strengthen Amidst Global Currency Shifts

 Global
4
US Vice President J D Vance Announces Fourth Child Arrival

US Vice President J D Vance Announces Fourth Child Arrival

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026