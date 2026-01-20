Bhupesh Baghel Predicts End of BJP's 'Double-Engine' Government in Assam
Veteran Congress leader, Bhupesh Baghel, alleges corruption under Assam's BJP-led government and predicts its downfall. He supports forming an alliance with opposition parties for upcoming elections. He criticizes Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and claims massive wealth from corruption, aiming to expose it before the public.
- Country:
- India
Veteran Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel has strongly criticized the BJP-led 'double-engine' government in Assam, predicting its imminent end due to alleged corruption and misconduct under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Baghel, a former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, outlined the Congress party's strategy to collaborate with like-minded opposition parties in the upcoming Assembly elections. He specifically accused Sarma of amassing significant wealth through unscrupulous means, claiming that Sarma's declared assets increased dramatically, raising questions about their origins.
At a recent press conference, Baghel emphasized ongoing discussions with opposition parties to form a coalition. Additionally, senior Congress figures accused the BJP government of authoritarianism and expressed a commitment to unveil its corrupt practices. The Congress party in Assam, led by Gaurav Gogoi, aims to challenge the ruling coalition by addressing perceived divisions within the BJP and its alliances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
