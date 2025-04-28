Left Menu

Global Catholic Leaders Convene to Elect Successor to Pope Francis

Catholic cardinals convened to discuss the upcoming conclave to elect a new Pope, following the death of Pope Francis. This event marks a diverse assembly, with cardinals from newly represented regions. The conclave, expected later this month, hints at potential debates between reformist and conservative visions.

On Monday, Catholic cardinals gathered for the first time since Pope Francis' funeral to discuss potential dates for a secret conclave to elect the next Pope.

The conclave is anticipated to start after May 6, with preparations already underway at the Sistine Chapel. Previously, conclaves in 2005 and 2013 spanned just two days, but the upcoming one might last longer due to the diverse assembly of cardinals who haven't met before.

Pope Francis, known for his reformist approach, influenced the Church by introducing new dialogues, including debates on women clergy and LGBTQ outreach. The conclave will feature a mix of reformists and conservatives potentially steering the Church's future direction.

