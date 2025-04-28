Bollywood Ties: A Drug Trafficking Case Unfolds in Delhi

In a dramatic development, a Nigerian national with a Bollywood connection was apprehended alongside his accomplice for drug trafficking activities in Delhi, authorities announced on Monday.

The arrest was executed by the southwest district police near Mahipalpur, yielding 354 grams of MDMA, a high-value synthetic drug.

Patrik, 47, from Abia state in Nigeria, and Shashikant Ravindra Prabhu, 42, from Maharashtra, were arrested following a tip-off. Patrik had a background in film but turned to drug trafficking after overstaying a business visa and serving jail time for heroin possession. The investigation continues.

