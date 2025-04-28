Bollywood Ties: A Drug Trafficking Case Unfolds in Delhi
A Nigerian involved in Bollywood films was arrested for drug trafficking in Delhi. Patrik and his accomplice were caught with 354 grams of MDMA. Patrik, who stayed in India illegally after entering on a business visa in 2008, expanded his drug operations after previously being jailed for heroin possession.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 15:11 IST
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic development, a Nigerian national with a Bollywood connection was apprehended alongside his accomplice for drug trafficking activities in Delhi, authorities announced on Monday.
The arrest was executed by the southwest district police near Mahipalpur, yielding 354 grams of MDMA, a high-value synthetic drug.
Patrik, 47, from Abia state in Nigeria, and Shashikant Ravindra Prabhu, 42, from Maharashtra, were arrested following a tip-off. Patrik had a background in film but turned to drug trafficking after overstaying a business visa and serving jail time for heroin possession. The investigation continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Targets Illegal Borewells: A Growing Threat
Delhi Walkathon Honors Dr. Ambedkar's Legacy
Retail Space Rentals Surge in Delhi: A Cushman & Wakefield Report
DRI's Massive Methamphetamine Bust in Mizoram: A Cross-Border Trafficking Crackdown
Delhi Government Gears Up for 'No Fuel for Overage Vehicles' Initiative