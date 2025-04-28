Left Menu

Aamir Khan Fake Poster as Guru Nanak Sparks Social Media Frenzy

A poster depicting Bollywood actor Aamir Khan as Guru Nanak went viral, prompting a spokesperson to label it as fake and AI-generated. The spokesperson clarified that Aamir Khan is not associated with any such project and advised fans to be cautious of misleading information on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 15:21 IST
A spokesperson for Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has dismissed a viral poster portraying the actor as Guru Nanak as 'completely fake and AI-generated'. The spokesperson emphasized that Khan is not involved in any such project.

The misleading poster claimed Aamir Khan 'in and as' Guru Nanak, with a teaser release anticipated. However, the actor's representative warned fans about falling for such fake content circulating online and highlighted Khan's deep respect for Guru Nanak.

This incident follows a similar situation last year when a counterfeit video of Khan speaking about 'jumla' ahead of the Lok Sabha elections also went viral.

(With inputs from agencies.)

