Aamir Khan Fake Poster as Guru Nanak Sparks Social Media Frenzy

A spokesperson for Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has dismissed a viral poster portraying the actor as Guru Nanak as 'completely fake and AI-generated'. The spokesperson emphasized that Khan is not involved in any such project.

The misleading poster claimed Aamir Khan 'in and as' Guru Nanak, with a teaser release anticipated. However, the actor's representative warned fans about falling for such fake content circulating online and highlighted Khan's deep respect for Guru Nanak.

This incident follows a similar situation last year when a counterfeit video of Khan speaking about 'jumla' ahead of the Lok Sabha elections also went viral.

(With inputs from agencies.)