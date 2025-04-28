Left Menu

Akshay Tritiya: A Spiritual Spectacle Across Brajbhumi's Temples

Brajbhumi's temples prepare extensively for the Akshay Tritiya festival, focusing on security, medical facilities, and traffic management. Key rituals include special darshans and offerings, with traditions emphasizing the day's spiritual significance. Devotees partake in various rituals, with the festival embodying prosperity and divine blessings.

Mathura | Updated: 28-04-2025 16:09 IST
As Brajbhumi prepares for the Akshay Tritiya festival on April 30, extensive arrangements have been made to ensure the event's smooth conduct, officials announced on Monday.

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh assured that despite tight security, efforts have been made to facilitate easy darshan for devotees. Measures include a consistent water supply, installation of fans, and 24/7 medical facilities.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar detailed the division of the area into zones and sectors for effective police deployment and traffic management. Priests highlighted rituals and offerings to maintain traditions and emphasize the festival's spiritual meaning.

