The Thrills and Spills of Fingerhakeln: Germany's Grittiest Sport

Fingerhakeln, a traditional sport involving finger wrestling, brought together 180 competitors at Germany's 64th championship near Munich. Originating in Germany's Alpine region, it combines strength and skill, with participants in traditional dress. The sport is regulated, with clubs in Germany and Austria, and techniques are key to winning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 28-04-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 16:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Competitors donned short leather pants and embroidered suspenders at Germany's national fingerhakeln championship, a sport where participants risk dislocated fingers to claim victory.

Held in Pang, around 180 finger wrestlers came together to keep alive this traditional sport, believed to have begun in Alpine regions to resolve disputes.

Georg Hailer, chairman of the oldest fingerhakeln club, highlights the skill required, as competitors employ various techniques to dominate the table, proving it's not just strength, but strategy too.

(With inputs from agencies.)

