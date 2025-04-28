The Thrills and Spills of Fingerhakeln: Germany's Grittiest Sport

Competitors donned short leather pants and embroidered suspenders at Germany's national fingerhakeln championship, a sport where participants risk dislocated fingers to claim victory.

Held in Pang, around 180 finger wrestlers came together to keep alive this traditional sport, believed to have begun in Alpine regions to resolve disputes.

Georg Hailer, chairman of the oldest fingerhakeln club, highlights the skill required, as competitors employ various techniques to dominate the table, proving it's not just strength, but strategy too.

