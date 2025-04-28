Left Menu

Rapper Vedan's Arrest: Ganja and Controversy

Popular Malayalam rapper Vedan, along with eight others, was arrested after ganja was seized from his flat in Tripunithura. Originally named Hirandas Murali, Vedan admitted to drug consumption. Authorities also seized mobile phones and cash from the group. Despite advocating against drug use in shows, Vedan faces legal scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 28-04-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 17:41 IST
Vedan
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, popular Malayalam rapper Vedan, born Hirandas Murali, along with eight others, was arrested for possession of ganja at his Tripunithura residence. This surprising development was confirmed by police sources on Monday.

The Hill Palace police, acting on a tip-off, found the banned substance during a search. Vedan, known for his strong stance against drug abuse during performances, confessed to consuming ganja at the apartment, which he used for music practice with colleagues. The raid also led to the discovery of mobile phones and Rs 9.50 lakh in cash, said to be music show earnings.

The arrest underscores a larger issue as it follows the detention of renowned Malayalam directors Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamsa in a separate drug case. The police are investigating the origins of the contraband seized from Vedan and his associates. They have been granted station bail and will undergo specified legal and health procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

