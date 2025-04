Countdown to Conclave: Cardinals Prepare to Elect Papal Successor

On Monday, Catholic cardinals designated May 7 as the commencement date for the conclave, allowing time to build consensus before electing a successor to Pope Francis. Post-funeral, discussions among the cardinals are anticipated, fostering unity while considering doctrinal shifts introduced by Pope Francis.

The conclave's anticipated delay enhances informal discussions, including those cardinals sidelined by age. Cardinal Ángel Sixto Rossi and other figures express a hope for unity, with some conservatives seeking a return to previous papal doctrines over social justice initiatives championed by Francis.

Amid internal debates, unresolved issues, like Cardinal Angelo Becciu's eligibility due to prior legal issues, pervade discussions. With a significant portion of the electors being Francis' appointees, some level of unpredictability surrounds the upcoming election.

