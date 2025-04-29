Adrift Kaya's Unforgettable Culinary Collaboration: Michelin Stars Converge in Delhi

Adrift Kaya, New Delhi's acclaimed Japanese dining venue, is preparing for a culinary landmark this May. Celebrating three years of excellence, the restaurant will host an extraordinary event featuring Michelin-starred chefs David Myers and Masa Ishibashi.

This exceptional collaboration will witness the fusion of Myers' modern Japanese style with Ishibashi's traditional Edomae sushi mastery, offering an eight-course menu that redefines fine dining in the city. The event promises to be a blend of innovative gastronomy and time-honored traditions, marking a new horizon for Adrift Kaya.

The exclusive dinner, scheduled for May 2nd and 3rd, 2025, promises to be one of the most coveted reservations in Delhi. For bookings and media inquiries, contact Nikhila Palat at +91 9820033396 or via email at nikhila@katalystrm.com. Visit www.adriftdelhi.com for more information.

(With inputs from agencies.)