Left Menu

Trailblazing the Future: Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej as Africa’s Influential Leader

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, has been celebrated as one of the 100 Most Influential African Women for her leadership, particularly in transforming healthcare and women's empowerment in Africa. Her work includes collaborations with African governments, the 'More Than a Mother' campaign, and providing scholarships in underserved medical specialties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 17:53 IST
Trailblazing the Future: Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej as Africa’s Influential Leader
  • Country:
  • India

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, renowned for her transformative work in Africa's healthcare system, has been named among the 100 Most Influential African Women for 2024. Her leadership, particularly as the CEO of the Merck Foundation and President of the 'More Than a Mother' campaign, is continually acknowledged for fostering significant socio-economic and healthcare advancements.

Dr. Kelej's unwavering dedication to women's empowerment and healthcare access has positioned her as a cherished figure among African leaders and communities. Her initiatives include establishing long-term collaborations with over 27 African First Ladies and governments, focused on tailored healthcare solutions without imposing foreign agendas.

Furthermore, her campaign against infertility stigma and scholarships to improve medical expertise across Africa have not only empowered women but also reduced the reliance on foreign medical practitioners, making Dr. Kelej a beacon of change and a role model for young African women aspiring to lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender-inclusive tech integration shapes future of STEAM classrooms

English-centric AI raises equity concerns in multilingual classrooms

AI in healthcare gets privacy upgrade with HIPAA-compliant agentic design

AI-powered cybersecurity solutions boost SME readiness for Industry 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025