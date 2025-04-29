Film Industry Under Scrutiny in Hybrid Cannabis Scandal

Film Production Controller Joshi presented himself before the Alappuzha Excise Officials for questioning concerning the alleged Alappuzha Hybrid cannabis case. Joshi addressed the media, asserting that he had no drug dealings with Taslima Sultan, the case's accused individual, despite a six-year acquaintance.

The excise department previously questioned actors Shine Tom Chacko and Sreenath Bhasi, both summoned yesterday. Based on statements from the accused, Taslima, and model Soumya, summons have been distributed to several industry figures for future questioning. Bigg Boss winner Jinto was also present before the excise officials today. Post-interrogation, Jinto clarified to reporters that media claims of his arrest were inaccurate, and he plans to challenge them legally.

Malayalam stars Shine Tom Chacko and Sreenath Bhasi attended a mandate from Alappuzha excise officials on Monday, part of a broader probe into a seizure of hybrid ganja valued at Rs 2 crore earlier in the month. The drugs were reportedly found in a woman's possession who claimed use alongside the named actors.

Based on these assertions, notice was served to the actors, necessitating their appearance for inquiry. This operation forms part of a wider crackdown on narcotics, with excise officials delving into the celebrities' alleged involvement.

Shine Tom Chacko, whose history includes drug use and related allegations, remains under observation. The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) issued an ultimatum on April 22, advising Chacko to desist from further substance use or on-set disturbances, with General Secretary B Unnikrishnan affirming Chacko's admission to drug use in a press briefing.

FEFKA has alerted Chacko's family regarding his need for professional support to address drug issues, with assurances of non-cooperation if noncompliance continues, Unnikrishnan stated. Chacko's troubles persisted last week during a Kochi hotel narcotics raid incident where he allegedly absconded but was apprehended by Kochi police on April 19, securing bail shortly thereafter.

This ongoing case scrutiny has heightened inquiries into Chacko's drug-related activities. Commissioner of Police Putta Vimaladitya reported to ANI about the case's active status, with sample submissions to the FSL integral to the investigation.

The Ernakulam North Police Station previously issued a notice, compelling Chacko's explanation for fleeing the hotel amid the narcotics raid, accompanied by his legal counsel during his response session.

