Historic Departure: Mahant Prem Das Breaks Centuries-Old Tradition in Ayodhya
Mahant Prem Das made history by becoming the first head seer of Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi to leave its premises in over 300 years, leading a grand procession to the Ram Temple. This break from tradition was a unique, spiritually significant event, permitted by the Nirvani Akhara after much deliberation.
In a historic move, Mahant Prem Das, the head seer of Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi, ventured outside the temple grounds for the first time in over 300 years, leading a royal procession to the Ram Temple during the Akshaya Tritiya festival.
This emotional and ceremonial departure from a centuries-old tradition saw thousands of Naga Sadhus, devotees, and disciples participate, adorned with elephants, horses, and camels, while musical troupes performed. The procession began with a ritual bath at the Saryu River, followed by prayers at the newly consecrated Ram Temple.
The decision, backed unanimously by the Nirvani Akhara, came after Mahant Prem Das expressed a deep, once-in-a-lifetime desire to visit the Ram Temple. The event was marked by symbolic gestures and seen as a testament to religious unity and devotion.
