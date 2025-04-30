Left Menu

Historic Departure: Mahant Prem Das Breaks Centuries-Old Tradition in Ayodhya

Mahant Prem Das made history by becoming the first head seer of Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi to leave its premises in over 300 years, leading a grand procession to the Ram Temple. This break from tradition was a unique, spiritually significant event, permitted by the Nirvani Akhara after much deliberation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 15:29 IST
In a historic move, Mahant Prem Das, the head seer of Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi, ventured outside the temple grounds for the first time in over 300 years, leading a royal procession to the Ram Temple during the Akshaya Tritiya festival.

This emotional and ceremonial departure from a centuries-old tradition saw thousands of Naga Sadhus, devotees, and disciples participate, adorned with elephants, horses, and camels, while musical troupes performed. The procession began with a ritual bath at the Saryu River, followed by prayers at the newly consecrated Ram Temple.

The decision, backed unanimously by the Nirvani Akhara, came after Mahant Prem Das expressed a deep, once-in-a-lifetime desire to visit the Ram Temple. The event was marked by symbolic gestures and seen as a testament to religious unity and devotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

