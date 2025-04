Devotion Over Division: Temples in Mathura and Vrindavan Embrace Inclusivity

In a fervent stand against recent calls for Muslim exclusion, prominent temples in Mathura and Vrindavan have emphasized the universal nature of devotion, stating it transcends religion and caste.

This assertion follows a tragic terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam. Temple authorities cited historical inclusion, noting Muslims' longstanding contributions to temple traditions.

While some dissent prevails, many leaders underlined inclusivity as fundamental, arguing that boycotts are impractical and divisive, highlighting devotion over division as a guiding principle.

(With inputs from agencies.)