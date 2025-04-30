Outrage in Ashoknagar Over Defaced Dr Ambedkar Statue
The statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in Ashoknagar, Madhya Pradesh, was defaced, sparking protests in the local community. Authorities are conducting an investigation and examining CCTV footage to find those responsible.
An incident of vandalism in Ashoknagar, Madhya Pradesh, has sparked local outrage. The statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was found defaced, prompting concerned citizens to demonstrate late Tuesday night.
Protesters quickly converged at the park upon hearing the news, expressing their discontent and immediately undertaking efforts to clean the statue with water.
Local police have initiated a formal investigation, with officers reviewing nearby CCTV footage to identify the culprits behind the act of defacement. Law enforcement officials confirmed a case has been registered.
