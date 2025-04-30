Coldplay's Ahmedabad Concerts: A Game-Changer for Cultural Tourism

Coldplay's recent concerts in Ahmedabad have made headlines for generating an economic impact of Rs 641 crore, with Rs 392 crore directly boosting the city's economy. This influx included spending on accommodation, transport, dining, and retail, according to a report released on Wednesday.

A staggering 86 per cent of the concert attendees traveled to the host city, demonstrating the power of cultural tourism and city branding. The 'Music Of The Spheres' concerts have been dubbed India's largest-ever live entertainment event. EY-Parthenon and BookMyShow Live highlighted this impact in their joint assessment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, underscored the vast potential of India's concert economy, citing the widespread appeal and growing demand for live events. With India's live entertainment sector expected to expand at a 19 per cent CAGR over the next three years, the Coldplay concerts represent a transformative moment in the country's cultural and economic landscape.

