Paris FC's Promotional Playoff: Fans Invited to Cinematic Goal Pursuit

Paris FC, on the brink of promotion to Ligue 1, hosted a viewing of their crucial match against Martigues at Paris's Grand Rex concert hall due to a lack of away tickets. This move not only fills seats but also bolsters community support for the club's ascent and future ambitions.

In a strategic move to ensure fans don't miss a pivotal moment, Paris FC invited supporters to watch their decisive promotion match against Martigues at the Grand Rex, a Paris landmark known for its cinema screens.

Situated in the heart of Paris, the Grand Rex offered an alternative venue for fans unable to travel the 800 kilometers to Martigues due to limited ticket availability. The eclectic district location, once voted the world's most beautiful cinema, provided a perfect setting for an evening of football.

Securing promotion would mean a renewed Parisian derby, adding vibrancy to the city's football scene akin to other European capitals. With a boost from LVMH's Arnault family, Paris FC aims to challenge Paris Saint-Germain's dominance.

