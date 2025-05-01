Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: SAWiT Hackathon Champions Women in Tech Innovation

The SAWiT Hackathon in Hyderabad celebrated regional diversity and gender inclusion by showcasing projects from 25 winning teams in native languages. The event aimed to increase female participation in technology and inspire innovation. SAWiT plays a pivotal role in empowering women across South Asia's tech sector through inclusivity and grassroots innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-05-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 10:00 IST
Breaking Barriers: SAWiT Hackathon Champions Women in Tech Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The SAWiT (South Asian Women in Tech) Hackathon Celebration illuminated the path toward a more inclusive Digital India at T-Hub, Hyderabad. By spotlighting regional diversity and gender inclusion, the event showcased how these elements can drive groundbreaking technological solutions for today's pressing challenges.

Key event highlights included inspiring keynote speeches by Smt. Divya Devarajan and a live demo session by LvLUP. The hackathon honored 25 teams for their innovative projects delivered in native languages, thereby tapping into India's vast female talent pool. Despite a 24% female workforce participation in 2022, experts urge increasing this figure to boost India's GDP significantly.

SAWiT, a fast-expanding community with over 80,000 women members, offers various programs to empower women in tech. As a platform for inclusivity and grassroots innovation, SAWiT ensures that female voices are pivotal in South Asia's tech revolution. The hackathon exemplifies the potential of regional diversity in driving change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025