Breaking Barriers: SAWiT Hackathon Champions Women in Tech Innovation

The SAWiT (South Asian Women in Tech) Hackathon Celebration illuminated the path toward a more inclusive Digital India at T-Hub, Hyderabad. By spotlighting regional diversity and gender inclusion, the event showcased how these elements can drive groundbreaking technological solutions for today's pressing challenges.

Key event highlights included inspiring keynote speeches by Smt. Divya Devarajan and a live demo session by LvLUP. The hackathon honored 25 teams for their innovative projects delivered in native languages, thereby tapping into India's vast female talent pool. Despite a 24% female workforce participation in 2022, experts urge increasing this figure to boost India's GDP significantly.

SAWiT, a fast-expanding community with over 80,000 women members, offers various programs to empower women in tech. As a platform for inclusivity and grassroots innovation, SAWiT ensures that female voices are pivotal in South Asia's tech revolution. The hackathon exemplifies the potential of regional diversity in driving change.

(With inputs from agencies.)