India's Entertainment Boom: From Fables to Global Phenomenon
India's media and entertainment industry could grow to USD 100 billion, creating millions of jobs, says Mukesh Ambani. The fusion of storytelling and digital technology offers new opportunities. India's heritage offers stories with global appeal. The WAVES 2025 conference highlights India's aspiration in the global entertainment sector.
India's media and entertainment sector is poised for exponential growth, potentially expanding more than threefold to a staggering USD 100 billion within the next decade, according to billionaire Mukesh Ambani. This growth is expected to create millions of jobs and a ripple effect across various sectors.
Ambani, leading Network18 and numerous digital and entertainment platforms, emphasized the strategic importance of storytelling fused with digital technologies at the WAVES 2025 conference. He believes this combination creates unprecedented economic opportunities.
Currently valued at USD 28 billion, India's entertainment industry stands to leverage its rich storytelling heritage, using AI and immersive technologies to reach global audiences. This sector embodies not just soft power but real power, aiming to unite a turbulent world with timeless tales and human values.
