'Hello, Spring Victory!': Vietnamese Propaganda Art Thrives

HANOI - Though the Vietnam War ended half a century ago, one cultural element remains unchanged in the streets of Vietnam: the ever-present propaganda art of the nation's ruling Communist Party.

The bustling streets, driven by commerce and modern technology, contrast sharply with the vintage art that persists on walls and public spaces. While the country has embraced modernity, with young people now flaunting iPhones and enjoying global pop culture, the propaganda imagery continues to serve as a vivid reminder of the nation's historical identity.

This distinctive art, which once fueled wartime morale, is now a testament to Vietnam's enduring cultural legacy, capturing both the historical and contemporary essence of Vietnamese life.

(With inputs from agencies.)