Honoring a Hero: Blood Donation Camp Remembers Lt. Vinay Narwal

A blood donation camp was organized in Haryana's Karnal on Thursday to mark the 27th birth anniversary of Indian Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a victim of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Emotions ran high as Narwal's mother and wife, Himanshi, were moved to tears during the tribute to the officer. The camp, inaugurated by the Karnal-based NGO National Integrated Forum of Artists and Activists, saw various speakers commending the late officer's dedication and service to the nation.

Expressing the contrast between the violence of terrorists and the life-saving efforts of the camp, a speaker highlighted how this initiative turns tragedy into hope. Among attendees was BJP MLA from Karnal, Jagmohan Anand.

(With inputs from agencies.)