Left Menu

Honoring a Hero: Blood Donation Camp Remembers Lt. Vinay Narwal

A blood donation camp was held in Karnal, Haryana, on the 27th birth anniversary of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal. The Indian Navy officer was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. The camp was organized by the National Integrated Forum of Artists and Activists to honor his memory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karnal | Updated: 01-05-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 16:04 IST
Honoring a Hero: Blood Donation Camp Remembers Lt. Vinay Narwal
Vinay Narwal
  • Country:
  • India

A blood donation camp was organized in Haryana's Karnal on Thursday to mark the 27th birth anniversary of Indian Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a victim of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Emotions ran high as Narwal's mother and wife, Himanshi, were moved to tears during the tribute to the officer. The camp, inaugurated by the Karnal-based NGO National Integrated Forum of Artists and Activists, saw various speakers commending the late officer's dedication and service to the nation.

Expressing the contrast between the violence of terrorists and the life-saving efforts of the camp, a speaker highlighted how this initiative turns tragedy into hope. Among attendees was BJP MLA from Karnal, Jagmohan Anand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025