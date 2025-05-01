Celebrating Cultural Ties: Arunachal Governor Hails Gujarat and Maharashtra's Statehood Legacy

On the occasion of statehood day for Gujarat and Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik extended warm greetings to these states, emphasizing their contributions to India's unity and nationhood. In a speech delivered at Raj Bhavan, Parnaik paid homage to historical figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

During the address, Governor Parnaik highlighted the cultural connections binding Arunachal Pradesh and Gujarat, specifically referencing the Madhavpur Fair in Gujarat which celebrates the mythology surrounding Lord Krishna and Rukmini. He noted that legends link Rukmini's origins to both Gujarat and the Northeast, including Arunachal, showcasing the long-standing cultural ties.

Governor Parnaik acknowledged the significant contributions of the Marathi community to the early social and educational development of Arunachal Pradesh during the 1960s. The event also celebrated community initiatives and aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of cultural harmony fostering national unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)