Mathura Shuts Down: United Stance Against Terror

Markets across Mathura came to a complete standstill on Thursday as traders observed a bandh, orchestrated by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other Hindu organizations, in a unified protest against the Pahalgam terror attack.

Local associations, including the Uttar Pradesh Nagar Udyog Vyapar Pratinidhi Mandal and Hotel Association, alongside Muslim-majority area markets, supported the shutdown, underscoring the widespread impact of the protest.

Hindu leaders, backed by VHP city president Kanhaiya Lal Agrawal, led the charge, urging shopkeepers to close and chanting slogans condemning Pakistan and terrorism. District police ensured peace, with Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar confirming the bandh's peaceful execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)