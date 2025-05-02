Russell Brand to Face Court Amid Rape and Assault Allegations

British actor and comedian Russell Brand is set to appear in a London court on Friday as he faces charges of rape and multiple sex assault counts. These charges involve four women and date back over two decades. Brand, known for his high-profile media presence, has adamantly denied engaging in any non-consensual sexual activities.

The 49-year-old, who was charged by London police on April 4, is accused of rape, oral rape, indecent assault, and sexual assault. These charges cover incidents between 1999 and 2005. Despite acknowledging past promiscuity, Brand insists that he has never been a rapist.

Brand shared a video statement expressing gratitude for the opportunity to defend himself in court. Once a regular on British television, Brand is now more present on his internet channel, where he discusses U.S. politics and free speech. Allegations against him resurfaced in September 2023, prompting an investigation by London police.

(With inputs from agencies.)