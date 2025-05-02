Trump's Birthday Parade: A Grand Military Show or Costly Controversy?

The U.S. Army has unveiled plans for a grand military parade, coinciding with President Donald Trump's birthday in June. The event is slated to feature thousands of soldiers, military vehicles, and bands, creating a spectacle that Trump has long desired.

However, the projected costs—potentially tens of millions of dollars—pose significant challenges. Logistical hurdles include transporting equipment and troops to Washington, which adds to concerns about road damage due to heavy vehicles.

Although detailed planning is underway, final approval remains pending amid discussions over logistics and potential road repairs. City officials express apprehension about hosting such an event without adequate funding for infrastructure restoration.

(With inputs from agencies.)