Fabien Frankel Unveils MarcelMonique Pictures

In a move that ties his career back to his family's cinematic roots, actor Fabien Frankel has debuted MarcelMonique Pictures. This new venture was unveiled alongside his brother, Max Mark Frankel.

Renowned for his role in the popular series 'House of the Dragon,' Fabien shared his excitement over this joint venture with entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter. The production house draws its name from Fabien and Max's grandparents, Marcel and Monique, who played a pivotal role in nurturing their love for movies.

Fabien kick-started his acting career in 2019 with the romantic comedy 'Last Christmas,' but it was 'House of the Dragon' that propelled him into stardom. Fans are eagerly anticipating the show's third season, set for release next year with eight episodes.

(With inputs from agencies.)