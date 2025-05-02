Left Menu

Fabien Frankel Unveils MarcelMonique Pictures

Actor Fabien Frankel, famed for 'House of the Dragon,' has launched MarcelMonique Pictures with his brother Max. The production house pays tribute to their grandparents, who fueled the family's love of cinema. Fabien's breakout role came from HBO's series, with its next season coming soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-05-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 11:19 IST
Fabien Frankel Unveils MarcelMonique Pictures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a move that ties his career back to his family's cinematic roots, actor Fabien Frankel has debuted MarcelMonique Pictures. This new venture was unveiled alongside his brother, Max Mark Frankel.

Renowned for his role in the popular series 'House of the Dragon,' Fabien shared his excitement over this joint venture with entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter. The production house draws its name from Fabien and Max's grandparents, Marcel and Monique, who played a pivotal role in nurturing their love for movies.

Fabien kick-started his acting career in 2019 with the romantic comedy 'Last Christmas,' but it was 'House of the Dragon' that propelled him into stardom. Fans are eagerly anticipating the show's third season, set for release next year with eight episodes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025