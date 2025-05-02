A Fashionable Summer: ‘The Designers’ Collective’ Reimagines Luxury Shopping

DLF Emporio, India's pioneering luxury retail hub in New Delhi, is set to host 'The Designers' Collective', a transformative 10-day fashion event from May 2-11, 2025. This summertime showcase will redefine luxury shopping with immersive experiences across couture, jewelry, and lifestyle.

The Collective will feature over 50 iconic Indian fashion houses, such as Rahul Mishra and Ritu Kumar, offering exclusive collections and designer-led sessions. Shoppers can engage directly with designers through bespoke styling consultations, intimate collection previews, and insights into creative journeys.

Adding to the allure, guests will enjoy exclusive giveaways and discounts. A glamorous launch soirée will kick off the celebration, while a luxury F&B lounge promises a leisurely shopping atmosphere. DLF Emporio remains the epicenter for timeless elegance and retail innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)