Left Menu

A Fashionable Summer: ‘The Designers’ Collective’ Reimagines Luxury Shopping

DLF Emporio in New Delhi launches 'The Designers’ Collective', a 10-day luxury fashion event from May 2-11, 2025. Showcasing over 50 designers, the event merges Indian couture with unique shopping experiences, including designer interactions. The event offers exclusive collections, personal styling, and luxury F&B options for a distinctive shopping affair.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 13:12 IST
A Fashionable Summer: ‘The Designers’ Collective’ Reimagines Luxury Shopping
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

DLF Emporio, India's pioneering luxury retail hub in New Delhi, is set to host 'The Designers' Collective', a transformative 10-day fashion event from May 2-11, 2025. This summertime showcase will redefine luxury shopping with immersive experiences across couture, jewelry, and lifestyle.

The Collective will feature over 50 iconic Indian fashion houses, such as Rahul Mishra and Ritu Kumar, offering exclusive collections and designer-led sessions. Shoppers can engage directly with designers through bespoke styling consultations, intimate collection previews, and insights into creative journeys.

Adding to the allure, guests will enjoy exclusive giveaways and discounts. A glamorous launch soirée will kick off the celebration, while a luxury F&B lounge promises a leisurely shopping atmosphere. DLF Emporio remains the epicenter for timeless elegance and retail innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025