Left Menu

KL Rahul Becomes First Indian Global Ambassador for Paul & Shark

Italian luxury brand Paul & Shark announced Indian cricketer KL Rahul as its global ambassador, highlighting his role in a new campaign. Focused on India, this partnership merges fashion with a lifestyle of sport, travel, and contemporary elegance. Paul & Shark partners with Reliance Brands Ltd for Indian operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 13:53 IST
KL Rahul Becomes First Indian Global Ambassador for Paul & Shark
KL Rahul. (Photo: ICC) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Italian luxury clothing brand Paul & Shark has unveiled Indian cricketer KL Rahul as its new global ambassador. The announcement, made on Friday, positions Rahul as the face of a promotional campaign targeting both international and Indian markets.

The campaign, set to go live on the brand's global platforms and Rahuls's Instagram, marks a significant step for Paul & Shark as it taps into the Indian market. Rahul is the first Indian athlete to join the brand’s roster of international sporting ambassadors.

The collaboration, which will have Rahul leading the Spring/Summer 2025 collection, underscores a celebration of sport and sophistication. 'This partnership is about more than fashion; it embodies a lifestyle that blends sport, travel, and contemporary elegance,' said Paul & Shark CEO Andrea Dini. The brand, in collaboration with Reliance Brands Ltd, maintains three stores in Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, alongside a digital presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025