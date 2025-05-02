KL Rahul Becomes First Indian Global Ambassador for Paul & Shark

Italian luxury clothing brand Paul & Shark has unveiled Indian cricketer KL Rahul as its new global ambassador. The announcement, made on Friday, positions Rahul as the face of a promotional campaign targeting both international and Indian markets.

The campaign, set to go live on the brand's global platforms and Rahuls's Instagram, marks a significant step for Paul & Shark as it taps into the Indian market. Rahul is the first Indian athlete to join the brand’s roster of international sporting ambassadors.

The collaboration, which will have Rahul leading the Spring/Summer 2025 collection, underscores a celebration of sport and sophistication. 'This partnership is about more than fashion; it embodies a lifestyle that blends sport, travel, and contemporary elegance,' said Paul & Shark CEO Andrea Dini. The brand, in collaboration with Reliance Brands Ltd, maintains three stores in Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, alongside a digital presence.

