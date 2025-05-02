Left Menu

Sheth Publications: India's Sole Flag-Bearer at Muscat Book Fair

Sheth Publications, a Mumbai-based publisher, is the only Indian participant at the Muscat International Book Fair. Their English-language books for children have attracted significant interest from Omani parents and educators, aligning with Oman's initiative to diversify its economy through education and cultural exchange.

Sheth Publications, hailing from Mumbai, is turning heads as India's only representative at the Muscat International Book Fair. Specializing in India-produced English educational books for children, the publisher is addressing Oman's educational needs amid its move toward economic diversification.

The company, led by Purvesh Sheth, is one of over 670 stalls but stands out by exclusively offering content created by Indian authors, illustrators, and editors. Unlike presenters featuring books from the UK, US, or local Arabic authors, Sheth's authentic Indian offerings have been met with strong demand.

With a daily draw of 400 to 500 visitors and nearly 300 books sold each day, Sheth's entire collection is nearly sold out. He encourages more Indian publishers to participate in the Muscat Book Fair, which attracts about 70,000 visitors daily, seeing it as a prime platform for showcasing India's educational contributions to the world.

