Vijay Varma Wraps Up Transformative Role in 'Matka King'
Actor Vijay Varma has completed filming for the Prime Video series 'Matka King', directed by Nagraj Manjule. Set in 1960s Mumbai, this fictional tale explores the rise of a new gambling game by a cotton trader seeking respect. The series will showcase the transformative journey of the actor.
Actor Vijay Varma announced on Saturday that he wrapped up shooting for the anticipated Prime Video series 'Matka King'.
The actor posted celebratory images on Instagram, including one with a cake marking the occasion. Directed by Nagraj Manjule, the series is set in 1960s Mumbai and follows a cotton trader who starts a revolutionary gambling game.
Varma expressed his deep connection to the character, promising audiences an immersive viewing experience upon its release. 'Matka King' presents a riveting look at urban transformation through its engaging storytelling.
