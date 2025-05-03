India Launches IICT as National AVGC-XR Centre to Lead Global Creative Tech

In a landmark initiative to revolutionize India's animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, and extended reality (AVGC-XR) landscape, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has officially launched the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) as a National Centre of Excellence. This strategic move was announced at the inaugural session of WAVES 2025 in Mumbai, in collaboration with leading industry bodies such as FICCI and CII.

A Visionary Leap into the Future of Creative Technologies

The IICT is envisioned as a premier academic and training hub for the AVGC-XR sector, modeled on the frameworks of India’s prestigious IITs and IIMs. The launch was led by the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, who highlighted the transformative potential of the IICT. He emphasized India’s emerging strength in the media and entertainment industry and affirmed that the institution is positioned to become a global leader in creative education and innovation.

“We have initiated a visionary project in the world of film, animation, and entertainment,” stated the Minister. “It reflects our Prime Minister’s belief that India can become the global epicenter for media and entertainment. IICT will be that launchpad.”

Global Tech Giants Join Hands with IICT

In a remarkable show of support, several global technology leaders have pledged their partnership with IICT. These include JioStar, Adobe, Google & YouTube, Meta, Wacom, Microsoft, and NVIDIA. These industry giants will assist in co-developing curricula, offering internships, scholarships, funding startups, and facilitating job placements for IICT students.

The collaborative vision was formalized through the exchange of Letters of Intent (LoIs) during the event, marking the beginning of a multi-stakeholder effort to fuel the growth of India’s creative economy. These agreements promise to bring real-world industry integration into the academic ecosystem, a practice that has long been sought after in creative technology education.

High-Level Industry Participation

The event witnessed the presence of prominent industry leaders who voiced their support and intent to collaborate with IICT:

Richard Kerris , VP & GM, Media & Entertainment, NVIDIA

Sanjog Gupta , CEO, Sports & Live Experiences, JioStar

Mala Sharma , VP & GM – Education, Adobe

Preeti Lobana , Country Head & VP, Google India

Rajiv Malik , Senior Director, Wacom

Sandeep Bandibekar , Head of Sales, State Govt. & Healthcare

Sandeep Bandivdekar , Director, Mainstream Services Partners, Microsoft

Sunil Abraham, Director, Public Policy, Meta

Their presence and commitment reinforce the promise of a robust, industry-backed educational institution that blends academic rigor with professional relevance.

Leadership and Governance at IICT

The IICT will be helmed by a strong leadership team that includes:

Dr. Vishwas Deoskar , Chief Executive Officer

Ninad Raikar , Chief Operating Officer

Shweta Verma, Head of Marketing

In addition, the board and governing council include renowned names from the Indian creative industry: Ashish Kulkarni, Biren Ghosh, Manvendra Shukul, Munjal Shroff, Chaitanya Chinchlikar, and Subhash Sapru.

Government's Long-Term Commitment to the Creative Sector

Also present at the event were Dr. L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting; Shri Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of I&B; and Shri Dhirendra Ojha, Principal Director General, Press Information Bureau. Their presence symbolized the central government's commitment to nurturing and scaling India’s creative industries on par with global standards.

“This is not just a training institution, but a vision to replicate the success of India’s IT sector in the AVGC-XR domain,” said Shri Vaishnaw. “We are building an educational infrastructure that will empower creators, designers, animators, and technologists for decades to come.”

Driving Research, Innovation, and Skilling

IICT aims to serve as a nucleus for R&D, skill development, entrepreneurship, and innovation in the AVGC-XR space. With the infusion of global technology, industry mentorship, and a world-class curriculum, IICT is poised to become a transformative force in the global digital creative economy.

India’s youth, aspiring to make their mark in animation, game design, filmmaking, and immersive technologies, now have a new beacon of hope and excellence in IICT. This institution is not just a school—it is a mission to make India the world’s leading creative powerhouse.