Farewell to Baba Sivanand: The Legacy of a Yoga Guru

Baba Sivanand, the esteemed Padma Shri awardee and spiritual guru, has passed away from health complications. His followers claim he was 128 years old at the time of his death.

After being admitted to BHU Hospital, he succumbed on a Saturday night, leaving a profound legacy in yoga and spirituality.

Born in 1896, Baba Sivanand dedicated his life to austerity and discipline. His contributions to spirituality earned him widespread respect and recognition, including the Padma Shri in 2022.

