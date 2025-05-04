Left Menu

Transgender Triumph: Victory Over Stigma in Odisha's Class 10 Exams

Nine transgender students from Sarojini Sanskruta Vidyalaya in Odisha's Bhadrak district have successfully passed the class 10 board exams. Their victory is both an academic and personal triumph over stigma and family rejection, highlighting the power of opportunity, support, and determination.

  • Country:
  • India

Nine transgender students from Odisha's Bhadrak district overcame social stigma and personal challenges to excel in the class 10 board exams. The students, from Sarojini Sanskruta Vidyalaya in Boualpokhari, faced significant hurdles, including family rejection, but emerged victorious amid adversity.

Their achievement was celebrated by phone calls and encouragement from families, reconnecting ties previously severed. This success story underscores the transformative power of education and the importance of mental strength and institutional support.

Local NGOs and a welfare fund played a pivotal role in their academic journey, while mentorship helped them rebuild confidence. These students, once forced to the margins of society, now stand as a testament to breaking barriers and changing perceptions through education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

