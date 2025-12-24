Successful Treatment of Rare Leukemia in Pregnant Woman

In a remarkable medical case, a pregnant woman from Kenya who was diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia received life-saving treatment at Fortis Hospital in Bangalore, India.

The 32-year-old was admitted 15 weeks into her pregnancy with severe symptoms including persistent fatigue, unexplained bleeding, and significant leg pain, attributed to Deep Vein Thrombosis.

An expert team, led by Dr. Niti Raizada, implemented intensive APL induction therapy. This comprehensive approach, combining chemotherapy with needed supportive care, resulted in the patient's full remission after nearly six weeks, allowing for her discharge in a stable condition, with follow-up care arranged.