Left Menu

Successful Treatment of Rare Leukemia in Pregnant Woman

A pregnant woman from Kenya was treated for Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia at Fortis Hospital in India. Despite high-risk complications, a multidisciplinary team of doctors successfully treated her, leading to full remission and her discharge in stable condition after six weeks of intensive care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-12-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 21:45 IST
Successful Treatment of Rare Leukemia in Pregnant Woman
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable medical case, a pregnant woman from Kenya who was diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia received life-saving treatment at Fortis Hospital in Bangalore, India.

The 32-year-old was admitted 15 weeks into her pregnancy with severe symptoms including persistent fatigue, unexplained bleeding, and significant leg pain, attributed to Deep Vein Thrombosis.

An expert team, led by Dr. Niti Raizada, implemented intensive APL induction therapy. This comprehensive approach, combining chemotherapy with needed supportive care, resulted in the patient's full remission after nearly six weeks, allowing for her discharge in a stable condition, with follow-up care arranged.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025