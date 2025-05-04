Left Menu

Reviving Sanskrit: Delhi's Linguistic Heritage Initiative

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta argues for Sanskrit as a scientific language, referencing NASA's historical acknowledgment. Gupta emphasizes societal bias against Sanskrit fluency and its foundational role in Indian culture and languages. Efforts include free Sanskrit classes, aiming to restore it in everyday life and education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 15:50 IST
Reviving Sanskrit: Delhi's Linguistic Heritage Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta championed Sanskrit as a 'scientific' language on Sunday, claiming even NASA has acknowledged its scientific merits. Speaking at the conclusion of a 10-day Sanskrit learning initiative in the capital, she asserted that Sanskrit facilitates computer coding and is recognized as a computer-friendly language.

Gupta's remarks likely reference a 1985 paper by NASA researcher Rick Briggs, published in AI magazine, suggesting Sanskrit could serve both natural and artificial language needs. Gupta criticized societal norms valuing foreign language fluency while dismissing Sanskrit, emphasizing its cultural and linguistic significance in India.

The event, also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, highlighted free Sanskrit classes introduced by the Delhi government and NGO Samskrita Bharati, aiming to integrate Sanskrit into schools and daily life, thereby advancing its role in education and restoring its historical importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025