Reviving Sanskrit: Delhi's Linguistic Heritage Initiative

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta championed Sanskrit as a 'scientific' language on Sunday, claiming even NASA has acknowledged its scientific merits. Speaking at the conclusion of a 10-day Sanskrit learning initiative in the capital, she asserted that Sanskrit facilitates computer coding and is recognized as a computer-friendly language.

Gupta's remarks likely reference a 1985 paper by NASA researcher Rick Briggs, published in AI magazine, suggesting Sanskrit could serve both natural and artificial language needs. Gupta criticized societal norms valuing foreign language fluency while dismissing Sanskrit, emphasizing its cultural and linguistic significance in India.

The event, also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, highlighted free Sanskrit classes introduced by the Delhi government and NGO Samskrita Bharati, aiming to integrate Sanskrit into schools and daily life, thereby advancing its role in education and restoring its historical importance.

