Global Stage Set for Telangana: Miss World Pageant Boosts Tourism

The Miss World pageant in Telangana aims to enhance the state's global image and attract investments. With contestants from 120 countries, the event will highlight Telangana's rich heritage and tourism potential. The state government plans initiatives to promote Telangana as a 'Multidimensional Tourism Hub.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-05-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 17:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
With the prestigious Miss World pageant soon to grace Telangana, contestants from 120 countries are arriving in the city, enriching the cultural melting pot. This high-profile event, spread from May 10 to 31, will see both the opening and closing acts in the bustling metropolis of Hyderabad.

Upon arrival, delegates such as Emma Deanna Cathryn Morrison from Canada and Jessica Scandiuzzi Pedroso from Brazil were warmly welcomed with traditional flair. The Telangana government is seizing this moment to catapult their state onto the global stage, aiming to leverage this pageant as a beacon for tourism and investment.

As the spectacle garners international attention with broadcasts in over 150 nations, Telangana plans to showcase its historical sites and cultural heritage. Special initiatives are underway to position the state as a 'Multidimensional Tourism Hub,' which officials believe will turn it into a 'must-visit' destination rich in tradition and modernity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

