Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Unveils Film Tourism & AVGC Policy 2025

Ekta Kapoor launched Madhya Pradesh's Film Tourism Policy 2025 at WAVES. The initiative aims to attract filmmakers with increased incentives and financial ease, boosting the state's economy and creative industry. The event also launched the AVGC XR Policy 2025, promoting sectors like animation and gaming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-05-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 17:35 IST
Madhya Pradesh Unveils Film Tourism & AVGC Policy 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Famed producer Ekta Kapoor unveiled the Madhya Pradesh government's Film Tourism Policy 2025 at the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES). Set to transform the state into a creative hub, it promises increased incentives and financial ease for filmmakers.

Principal Secretary, Tourism Department, Sheo Shekhar Shukla highlighted enhancements in the new policy, promising incentives for films using local languages and talent. Repeat shooting in multiple Indian languages will also receive support.

Concurrently, the AVGC XR Policy 2025 was introduced, aimed at bolstering pre- and post-production industries, including animation, gaming, and VFX. Eminent figures from the industry, including Sanjay Dubey and Shobha Sant, attended the session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025