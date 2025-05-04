Madhya Pradesh Unveils Film Tourism & AVGC Policy 2025

Famed producer Ekta Kapoor unveiled the Madhya Pradesh government's Film Tourism Policy 2025 at the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES). Set to transform the state into a creative hub, it promises increased incentives and financial ease for filmmakers.

Principal Secretary, Tourism Department, Sheo Shekhar Shukla highlighted enhancements in the new policy, promising incentives for films using local languages and talent. Repeat shooting in multiple Indian languages will also receive support.

Concurrently, the AVGC XR Policy 2025 was introduced, aimed at bolstering pre- and post-production industries, including animation, gaming, and VFX. Eminent figures from the industry, including Sanjay Dubey and Shobha Sant, attended the session.

(With inputs from agencies.)