Madhya Pradesh Unveils Film Tourism & AVGC Policy 2025
Ekta Kapoor launched Madhya Pradesh's Film Tourism Policy 2025 at WAVES. The initiative aims to attract filmmakers with increased incentives and financial ease, boosting the state's economy and creative industry. The event also launched the AVGC XR Policy 2025, promoting sectors like animation and gaming.
Famed producer Ekta Kapoor unveiled the Madhya Pradesh government's Film Tourism Policy 2025 at the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES). Set to transform the state into a creative hub, it promises increased incentives and financial ease for filmmakers.
Principal Secretary, Tourism Department, Sheo Shekhar Shukla highlighted enhancements in the new policy, promising incentives for films using local languages and talent. Repeat shooting in multiple Indian languages will also receive support.
Concurrently, the AVGC XR Policy 2025 was introduced, aimed at bolstering pre- and post-production industries, including animation, gaming, and VFX. Eminent figures from the industry, including Sanjay Dubey and Shobha Sant, attended the session.
