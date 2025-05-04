Left Menu

Controversy Over Sacred Wood: Allegations Rock Jagannath Temples

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) is investigating allegations that surplus sacred wood from Puri's Jagannath Temple was used to craft idols at a new temple in Digha, West Bengal. The inquiry involves senior servitor Ramakrushna Dasmohapatra, amid political reactions and concerns over religious ethics.

Updated: 04-05-2025 22:28 IST
Controversy Over Sacred Wood: Allegations Rock Jagannath Temples
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) of Puri is currently embroiled in a controversy over allegations that excess sacred wood from the revered 12th-century shrine has been utilized in creating idols for a temple in Digha, West Bengal. The matter came under scrutiny after a senior servitor, Ramakrushna Dasmohapatra of the Daitapati Nijog, attended the consecration ceremony for the new temple, which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee graced.

Odisha's Law Minister, Prithiviraj Harichandan, urged the SJTA to probe the claims, questioning whether the leftover 'neem' wood from the temple's 2015 Nabakalebara ritual was used at the Digha temple. SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee led the 90-minute inquiry with Dasmohapatra to unravel the mystery of this alleged sacred wood utilization.

Political reactions have intensified, with leaders from major parties voicing concerns over religious sentiments and traditions potentially being undermined. The controversy has led to police complaints and debates on ethical practices, marking a significant moment in the region's cultural and spiritual landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

