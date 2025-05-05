Netherlands Pauses in Silent Tribute: A Nation Remembers

The Netherlands came to a symbolic standstill for two minutes on Sunday, honoring the memory of those who perished in conflicts, notably marking 80 years since liberation from Nazi rule.

In Amsterdam, King Willem-Alexander led the nation by laying a wreath at a war memorial, as thousands gathered to pay their respects. A poignant poem by 14-year-old Marijn van der Wilk resonated through the crowd, reminding them of the courage displayed during times when doing good was perilous.

Prime Minister Dick Schoof, speaking at the event, highlighted personal loss, reflecting on his grandfather's execution by Nazi forces. The commemoration, which officially honors victims from World War II onwards, was coupled with a call for inclusivity at an alternative gathering in The Hague, emphasizing remembrance of all victims of conflict. Celebrations will continue, with veterans lighting a Liberation Fire, commemorating the end of Nazi occupation.

(With inputs from agencies.)