The Marvel movie 'Thunderbolts' energized box offices worldwide, amassing $162 million over its debut weekend and marking a promising start to Hollywood's pivotal summer season. With $76 million coming from U.S. and Canadian audiences, distributor Walt Disney heralded its success as a cornerstone of the industry's annual earnings.

In other cinematic developments, Australia and New Zealand vowed to support their film sectors following a controversial 100% tariff proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump on foreign movies. Discussions with Screen Australia signal measures to mitigate the impact of this potential financial barrier.

Elsewhere, security measures secured the safety of attendees at Lady Gaga's Rio concert, which attracted over 2 million admirers. Brazilian police averted a bomb threat targeting the event, reinforcing robust law enforcement collaboration. Meanwhile, Rio's hospitality scene enjoys an influx of fans, marking a much-needed economic boost for the beleaguered city.

(With inputs from agencies.)